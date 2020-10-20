Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Uproar Over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Huduma Card Picture

Avatar

By

Published

photomix image 5
Uhuru's Photos on Huduma Namba Don't Match

(KDRTV) – The launch of the Huduma Card at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii on Tuesday has raised more questions than answers.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi announced that the government is ready to issue the cards, dubbed the single source of truth and identification. The cards will enable Kenyans access to government services efficiently.

Matiangi issued sample cards to President Uhuru Kenyatta, first lady Margaret Kenyatta, and 10 0ther Kenyans.

However, hawk-eyed Kenyans have realized that the photo on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s card does not match the photo he took while registering for Huduma Namba in April last year.

When he launched the Huduma registration at Machakos County, Uhuru was wearing a creme shirt without a tie, however, the picture on the card issued on Tuesday shows the President in a suit and a tie. Who is lying to who?

Is there a relationship between the Huduma Card being issued today and the data that was collected during registration for Huduma Namba last year?

We all remember how Kenyans woke up as early as 3 AM to register for the damn numbers as Matiangi threatened that you would be slapped with a fine if found without the card.

Hustler News spokesperson Dennis Itumbi has also claimed that the cards are being issued by a German firm and not the Kenyan youth as the President purported.

We cant trust Itumbi, but should we believe the government when they can’t even match the picture of the President to the card?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

photomix image 4 photomix image 4

News

The Untold Story of Ida Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado

(KDRTV) – In October 2018, Migori Governor Okoth Obado told detectives that he was with Mama Ida Odinga, the spouse of ODM leader Raila...

21 hours ago
Entertainers Reherse ahead of Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii Entertainers Reherse ahead of Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii

News

4 Unique Things to Expect at Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Kisii

(KDRTV) – The whole country switches its attention to the fast-growing Kisii Town for the 57th Mashujaa Day celebrations on Tuesday. All hotels have...

24 hours ago
Uhuru and Mama Margaret Kenyatta receive their Huduma Cards Uhuru and Mama Margaret Kenyatta receive their Huduma Cards

News

Questions as Matiang’i Snubs DP William Ruto at Mashujaa Celebrations

(KDRTV) – The Huduma Card is the biggest take away from the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i announced that...

2 hours ago
Aisha Jumwa Aisha Jumwa

News

Murder Suspect Aisha Jumwa Breaks Silence as she Celebrates Mashujaa Day in Custody

(KDRTV) – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has said that she will continue supporting DP William Ruto’s Presidential bid despite being locked in police cells...

22 hours ago