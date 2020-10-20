Connect with us

Questions as Matiang’i Snubs DP William Ruto at Mashujaa Celebrations

Uhuru and Mama Margaret Kenyatta receive their Huduma Cards
(KDRTV) – The Huduma Card is the biggest take away from the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii County.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i announced that the cards are now ready to be issued to Kenyans after more than 18 months since their biometrics were taken.

Read Also: Matiangi Life is in Danger

Matiang’i invited Attorney General Paul Kihara who issued the first cards to President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady Margaret Kenyatta. 10 other Kenyans received the cards at Gusii Stadium.

However, supporters of Deputy President William Ruto have questioned why there was no card for the second in command. Was it so hard for Matiangi and his team to prepare a card for Ruto and his spouse Mama Rachel?

Of course, we all know that the DP’s allies have sensationally claimed that the Huduma cards could be used to rig the 2022 election. But wasn’t this the perfect moment for Matiangi to issue Ruto with the card and wait to see if he would have declined it?

Read Also: Controversial Huduma Namba Finally Catching up With Kenyans

There have also been questions on why all the 10 recipients of the inaugural card were men. Are there no women in Kisii County? Coming at a time when the government is facing uncertainty over Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory on the dissolution of parliament for failing to meet the two-thirds gender rule, Matiang’i and his team should have been sensitive.

There are still so many questions on the issue of Huduma cards.

 

