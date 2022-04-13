US Administration To Extend Mandate Wearing of Masks Through May

President Joe Biden’s administration extended wearing of masks by 15 days in U.S.
The mandate is instructing travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and when using any other travelling means.
However, industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the government to instantly end the 14-month-old mask mandate.
The current extension would keep the regulations, which had been set to eco on April 18, in place through May 3 amid a growth in COVID-19 report.
However, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first gave a public health order requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis, ride-share vehicles and trains effective in February 2021.
The TSA said on Wednesday it would extend the rule through May 3 after the CDC “continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases.”
Also read Good News For Ukraine as US Is Set to Announce $750 Million Worth Of Weapons For them
The TSA said amidst of the 15-day extension the “CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths and healthcare system capacity.”