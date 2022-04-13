Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US Administration To Extend Mandate Wearing of Masks Through May

By

Published

images 2022 04 14T001508.927
Woman in a mask courtesy

President Joe Biden’s administration extended wearing of masks by 15 days in U.S.

The mandate is instructing travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and when using any other travelling means.

images 2022 04 14T001451.089

US residents in a mask

However, industry groups and Republican lawmakers want the government to instantly end the 14-month-old mask mandate.

The current extension would keep the regulations, which had been set to eco on April 18, in place through May 3 amid a growth in COVID-19 report.

However, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) first gave a public health order requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis, ride-share vehicles and trains effective in February 2021.

The TSA said on Wednesday it would extend the rule through May 3 after the CDC “continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases.”

Also read Good News For Ukraine as US Is Set to Announce $750 Million Worth Of Weapons For them

The TSA said amidst of the 15-day extension the “CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths and healthcare system capacity.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020