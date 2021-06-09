US Drops Trumps Executive Order Tended To Ban TikTok, WeChat

KDRTV NEWS: The US government has dropped the Executive order by former President Donald Trump that was intended to ban popular apps TikTok and WeChat.

However, the US government has promised to conduct its own review on the app affiliated with China.

A US government official said on Wednesday that the US was planning to do it insightful review on national security risk will software applications affiliated to China.

The new executive order of the Biden`s administration has directed the Commerce Department to carry out an evidence-based evaluation of the transactions of Apps allied and those that are controlled by China.

The US government is concerned with the apps that collected personal data and those that are tied to the Chinese military or intelligence activities.

The administration with thus enhancing the protection of the personal health information of Apps linked to China or other enemies.

KDRTV`s efforts to reach out to TikTok and WeChat went in vain after the two giant companies declined to comment on the new US executive order.

The moves by the Biden`s administration suggests the ongoing concern that China could be accessing data of US citizen using their popular Apps.

Court had temporarily blocked Trump`s executive order and the issue was overshadowed by the previous elections in the country.