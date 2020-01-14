(VIDEO) Kiunjuri Spotted in Nairobi Minutes after Sacking

(KDRTV) – Former Agriculture and livestock CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was spotted roaming the streets of Nairobi CBD a few minutes after being fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kiunjuri was the only CS fired on Tuesday as the President reshuffled his cabinet. He was replaced with Peter Munya who was redeployed from the Trade docket.

It seems his official cars and security had already been withdrawn, meaning he was aware of the reshuffle.

Kiunjuri spotted in Nairobi CBD after sacking pic.twitter.com/3mYjJ81CjM — Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) January 14, 2020

Last week, Kiunjuri became a butt of all jokes on social media after he asked Kenyans to take pictures of locusts and share them on social media.

“If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is,” he said.

Kenyans suspect this could have been the reason he was fired.

It took Locusts for President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Mwangi Kiunjuri. Never underestimate the Power of Nature & small people working together. Seems Pharaoh Listened to the Plague after all. Mwangi Kiunjuri is the Worst CS ever. #UhuruAddress — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) January 14, 2020

However, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has claimed that Kiunjuri was fired because he refused to dance to the BBI tunes. He has also been very close to Deputy President William Ruto and there have been calls for the two to run on a joint ticket in 2022.

Mwangi Kiunjuri has been fired by Despot Uhuru Kenyatta because he refused to join the Organized Mafia's #BBINonsense whose PRINCIPAL agenda is helping Uhuru Kenyatta cling to power. Uhuru has CONSTRUCTIVELY dismissed @WilliamsRuto, too – in violation of the Constitution. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 14, 2020

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu had warned Kiunjuri that he would be fired for politicking.

“He (Kiunjuri) keeps talking about 2022 which the President, who is his boss, has warned about. He is talking of a government that will be created as though he does not believe in the current one in which he serves. He is basically preparing ground for crying foul when he is finally sacked,” Wambugu said.

Blogger Donald Kipkorir congratulated the President for dismissing Kiunjuri whom he branded the most incompetent CS in Kenya’s history.

“Congratulations President Uhuru Kenyatta for finally SACKING Mwangi Kiunjuri. He was the worst Minister in Kenya’s History . He can now go focus on being Deputy President in 2022!” Kipkorir said on Twitter.

Your favourite president is in good moods today. Either the Mombasa weather is doing him right, or Mwangi Kiunjuri was the locust in cabinet. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 14, 2020

However, some Kenyans have warned that Uhuru could have created a giant in his Mt Kenya backyard.