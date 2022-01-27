Connect with us

News

Viral Video Of A Man Killing A Toddler Turns Out To Be A movie

By

Published

A number of netizens have reacted to a video showing a man beating up his wife. Moreso, the man was seen throwing a way the helpless baby away from the mother.

Screenshot 2022 01 27 15 33 53 60

Screenshot of the video

The video has been circulating in all social media platforms and it has met different reactions from the people.

Living in a new world of social media, everything spreads so fast. Before clarifying on the issue, people have been circulating the heart breaking video aimlessly. However, this turned out to be a Tanzanian movie.

Screenshot 2022 01 27 15 33 46 02

Screenshot

Why did it spread?

The first video circulating had no logo. The obly part that was captured is when the man was beating up his said wife and threw the baby. On seeing this part only, people could only come into conclusion that the man was hurtless and action needed to be taken.

Also read : Millicent Omanga Speaks After Her Alleged Photo Jumping Over A Fence Went Viral

Some were spreading the viral video so that the man could be arrested for his inhuman act. However, the full clip was later sent and it clarified everything.

Consequently, many people have been circulating videos which later turned out to be fake. Netizens are urged to always clarify information before sending it anywhere on the social media.

