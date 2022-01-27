Viral Video Of A Man Killing A Toddler Turns Out To Be A movie

A number of netizens have reacted to a video showing a man beating up his wife. Moreso, the man was seen throwing a way the helpless baby away from the mother.

The video has been circulating in all social media platforms and it has met different reactions from the people.

Living in a new world of social media, everything spreads so fast. Before clarifying on the issue, people have been circulating the heart breaking video aimlessly. However, this turned out to be a Tanzanian movie.

Why did it spread?

The first video circulating had no logo. The obly part that was captured is when the man was beating up his said wife and threw the baby. On seeing this part only, people could only come into conclusion that the man was hurtless and action needed to be taken.

Some were spreading the viral video so that the man could be arrested for his inhuman act. However, the full clip was later sent and it clarified everything.

Consequently, many people have been circulating videos which later turned out to be fake. Netizens are urged to always clarify information before sending it anywhere on the social media.