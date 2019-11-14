Wacha Wajaluo Waniue tu! Kisumu Man Declares Undying Love for Ruto

A video has emerged online of a boda boda guy from Kisumu County declaring his love for Deputy President William Ruto and that he will vote for him in the 2022 general elections.

The man who introduced himself as Absalom Okech, a Luo from Kisumu ‘Dala’ declared that his vote and that of his wife and his children (if they will be ready to vote) belongs to Ruto.

‘Mimi naitwa Absalom Oketch, Mjaluo wa Kisumu Dala. Supporter wa Ruto die hard. Mimi nakuambia wewe William Ruto, come 2022 asubuhi saa nne, umekula wewe ni president wa Kenya. Wewe ni mtu tunakutambua kutoka kwa kuku hadi mahali uko,’ he said in the undated video.

When asked why he is not supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga, the man claimed that Raila was given the presidency by Ruto in 2007 but he refused and ‘ate’ the handshake. He was referring to the 2008 ‘Nusu Mkate’ government in 2008. Ruto and Raila were on the same side then.

When asked about Ruto’s alleged corruption record, Absalom urged the DP to steal as much as he can because those who are accusing him of theft are also stealing.

“Acha wakupige vita lakini utakua President!” he added.

The video was shared online by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

He went ahead to dare his fellow Luo community to kill him but he must vote for Ruto in 2022. The video has attracted mixed reactions.

For 1000 shillings I can get you 100 people who can record a vedio saying Ruto is a thief.but I would rather buy a pizza — m khisa (@khisa14) November 13, 2019

Some claimed that the man is not from Kisumu as he claimed but from Nairobi’s South B Estate and was paid to record the video.

How low Ruto has sank.

This is a Raila fan hapo South B paid for cheap propaganda.

Khalwale trying to justify the money he stole from Ruto.

No wonder Ruto has refused to meet him — Willy G (@WilsonWaGitau) November 14, 2019

Khalwale is one of Ruto’s most vocal supporters. Recently, he has been at loggerheads with the Luo community after he was attacked by goons during the Kibra by-elections.

Read Also: [VIDEO] Boni Khalwale Runs for Dear Life in Kibra

The former Ikolomani MP, who was pictured with stones ready to attack his enemies, claimed that he faced his enemies because he couldn’t let uncircumcised boys chase him away.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.