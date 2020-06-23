(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent nomination of Nancy Gathungu as Auditor General raised a storm on social media over claims that most of the plum jobs in government are reserved for the Kikuyu Community.

Gathungu nomination was announced together with that of Silas Murira Kinoti as the new Director-General for Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA). These appointments came just a month after General Robert Kibochi has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Forces.

There has been a list doing rounds on social media, just showing how one community from Mt Kenya has dominated senior government positions from Central Bank to KRA and Intelligence.

On Tuesday, a tag #KikuyuProfiling was trending at number one on Twitter with bloggers calling for the community to be respected. Tony Gachoka, an experienced journalist said that any attempt by anyone to intimidate the community shall fail.

“I am Very Proud to be born a Kikuyu, proud of my people, our history as freedom fighters & our heritage of hard work. Our women are beautiful, our land & toil is productive; we are self-sustainable. Any attempt by ANYONE to target or intimidate us shall fail.” Gachoka said.

So who is this anyone that Gachoka was referring to? And who is targeting the Kikuyu community?

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is on record saying that you can rent a Kikuyu but you cannot buy one. Her sentiments have always been affirmed by Mutahi Ngunyi.

Mt Kenya has produced three out of the four Kenyan Presidents. During every election, the Kikuyu people, just like most Kenyan communities are whipped into voting for one of their own because that is the only way that will guarantee development. They are also told to vote for one of their own because the Presidency is a birthright, after all, they fought for independence.

However, the critical question we should be asking is has the common Mwananchi in Mt Kenya benefited from the tribe consolidating power? Political activist Boniface Mwangi recently exposed how owners of big tea farms in Kiambu are exploiting their workers. Over the weekend, The Daily Nation, reported about a stalled project in Gatundu which was exposing locals to all types of diseases because it directed rainwater to residential areas.

No one is targeting the Kikuyu Community. They must alight from their high horses and realise that they are experiencing the same problems happening in other regions of the country. Their leaders, just like all the other Kenyan politicians, are taking them for a ride.