Waiguru Makes Major Win in Race to Remain Kirinyaga Governor

(KDRTV) – Senators have voted to have an 11-Member Committee to investigate charges against embattled Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

45 Senators voted in favour of the motion while only 14 voted against it.

In what is seen as a big win for Waiguru, the 11 Member Committee is comprised of members who are seen to be loyal to both ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The members will have 10 days to investigate the charges that the MCAs have levelled against Waiguru. If found guilty, the plenary will have a vote against the deliberations. However, if the committee finds that Waiguru does not have any charges to answer, that will be the end of the motion. She will continue serving as Governor.

It seems like the outcome of the vote was already predetermined with both the Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Minority Leader James Orengo supporting the motion.

Earlier on, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen unsuccessfully moved a motion to extend the sitting time until the conclusion of business on the order paper.

Motion for extension of sitting time has been defeated. Ayes had 41 Nays had 19, therefore the Senate will rise at 6.30 pm as scheduled. #SenateLive — Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) June 16, 2020

41 Senators voted against the motion. It seemed like Senators came to the House having made their minds and nothing that would have been said could change that.

The people of Kirinyaga will have to deal with their Governor until 2022.