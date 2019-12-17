Connect with us
 

News

Waiguru Reopens Old Wounds After Threatening King Kaka

Avatar

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Anne Waiguru
Anne Waiguru [Courtesy]

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is on the receiving end of brutal social media trolls after threatening to sue Rapper King Kaka over his viral song Wajinga Nyinyi.

Through her lawyer, Paul Kiragu, Waiguru has asked King Kaka to delete the song from YouTube within 48 hours (from Monday evening) or be sued for defamation. The rapper has also been directed to issue a written apology over the controversial song.

The governor says the song’s release occasioned “grave, irreparable and permanent damage” to her reputation and accuses King Kaka of tarnishing her name to increase his popularity and profits.“You offer full unconditional admission of liability in writing where after the quantum damages to our client shall be pursued,” read the letter.

Immediately after Waiguru made her demands public, social media was on fire with most Kenyans asking her to go ahead and sue. Kenyans have not forgotten what transpired during her tenure as Devolution CS.

Activist Boniface Mwangi asked Kenyans to stand with King Kaka and show Waiguru that the rapper is not alone. The hashtag #IstandWithKingKaka has been trending for more than 15 hours now.

A section of Kenyans believes that the governor cannot win a defamation case because she has so many obstacles she must overcome.

“Waiguru Can’t win the case against King Kaka not here on Earth or in Heaven. King Kaka’s Song is a piece of art & is subject to interpretation. It’s not a journalism piece,” says popular blogger Bravin Yuri.

It is also true that a lot of money was lost during Waiguru’s tenure. Audit reports confirmed that the ministry bought a pen at Ksh 8,000. So why does she think she has been defamed?

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi has vowed to represent the rapper if the case gets to court.

“I said and I repeat..I will give legal representation to King Kaka against ANYONE who sues him for the lyric #Wajinganyiyi .I’m of the considered view that no one amongst the ruling elites or the masses was defamed,” Abdulahi said through his official Twitter handle.

To make matters worse for Waiguru, her nemesis in 2017 elections, Martha Karua has also promised to help King Kaka.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News