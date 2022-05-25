Connect with us

News

Waiguru Threatens To Bar Her Opponent From Vying After Her Campaign Posters Were Vandalized

By

Published

images 55
Governor Ann Waiguru

Ann Waiguru has threatened to move to court to block her opponent from running for electoral office in this coming elections.

IMG 20220525 181137

Ann Waiguru’s poster in a ditch

This is after her campaign posts were vandalized and thrown into a ditch while others were laid on a boda boda shade.

Kirinyaga governor who is defending her seat posted pictures of her vandalized posters.

IMG 20220525 181144

Number Plate found on the scene

In her twitter, she wrote:

“Today I will be lodging official complaint to IEBC through my lawyers to bar my opponent from running for electoral office for destroying my campaign material, contrary to Sec 13(L) of Elections Offenses Act 2016 & Elections Code of Conduct.

Evidence as attached @IEBCKenya & @DCI_Kenya https://t.co/QcXTpwkiRL

On the other hand, a number plate was also found. This will be used to track down the people involved.

IMG 20220525 181140

Ann Waiguru Vandalized posters

The incumbent Kirinyaga Governor has been in office since 22 August 2017. Waiguru was elected governor in the elections held on 8th August 2017. Formerly, she had served as the first Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

Also read Why Kirinyaga Will Remain To Be Mother Of All Political Battle

The Kirinyaga Governor will be competing against Charles Kibiru (Jubilee), Wangui Ngirici (Independent), Muriithi Kagai (Narc Kenya) and Peter Gitau (Safina).

