Waiguru Threatens To Bar Her Opponent From Vying After Her Campaign Posters Were Vandalized

Ann Waiguru has threatened to move to court to block her opponent from running for electoral office in this coming elections.

This is after her campaign posts were vandalized and thrown into a ditch while others were laid on a boda boda shade.

Kirinyaga governor who is defending her seat posted pictures of her vandalized posters.

In her twitter, she wrote:

“Today I will be lodging official complaint to IEBC through my lawyers to bar my opponent from running for electoral office for destroying my campaign material, contrary to Sec 13(L) of Elections Offenses Act 2016 & Elections Code of Conduct.

Evidence as attached @IEBCKenya & @DCI_Kenya

On the other hand, a number plate was also found. This will be used to track down the people involved.

The incumbent Kirinyaga Governor has been in office since 22 August 2017. Waiguru was elected governor in the elections held on 8th August 2017. Formerly, she had served as the first Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

The Kirinyaga Governor will be competing against Charles Kibiru (Jubilee), Wangui Ngirici (Independent), Muriithi Kagai (Narc Kenya) and Peter Gitau (Safina).