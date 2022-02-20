Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Why Kirinyaga Will Remain To Be Mother Of All Political Battle

By

Published

Waiguru x Wangui
Waiguru x Wangui

Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat is getting hot as few months are left for the people to decide. The top three gubernatorial candidates Purity Ngirici, Ann Waiguru and Martha Karua are doing their best to win the seat.

images 13 2

image courtesy

Interestingly, all of the top three candidates have served Kirinyaga in different positions. It is now a battle that will be hard for people to decide. Here are the top three candidates.

Martha Karua

Martha Karua is the narc party leader. She is determined to succeed the incumbent Ann Waiguru.

MARTHA KARUA KITENGE

Martha Karua Photo courtesy

Martha lost to Ann Waiguru in the last election. They had a difference of 39,282 votes.

Ann Waiguru

The incumbent Ann Waiguru has been having some controversies with the Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Ngirici. Ngirici had accused Ann Waiguru of embezzling public funds. However, Ann Waiguru denied this.

images 12 4

image courtesy

Ann Waiguru’s leadership has been envied by most people. There were speculation of her being Ruto’s running mate in his presidential bid. However, she denied the allegations.

Purity Ngirici

Kirinyaga Women Representative Purity Ngirici defected UDA last year. However, she said that she will still vie as an independent candidate. She is determined to succeed the incumbent Ann Waiguru.

Waiguru x Wangui

Photo courtesy

Also read Most Vocal Female Politicians Contesting For Different Elective Seats In 2022 Elections

However, before defecting UDA, Ngirici had been a very close ally to Deputy President William Ruto.

Additionally, other gubernatorial candidates are Deputy Governor Kirinyaga Peter Ndambiri, Joseph Ndathi who was former Kirinyaga governor, Peter Gitau Member of Parliament Mwea and Senator of Kirinyaga Kibiru.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019