Waititu Impeachment; MY Daughter’s Account Had Only Ksh 9K, Not 100 Million

(KDRTV) – Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has denied claims that his daughter’s account had Ksh100 million, as reported by several media outlets.

Appearing before Senate the Senate to take a plea as hearings on his impeachment begin, Waititu claimed that he is a victim of fake news and propaganda from his Kiambu backyard.

He cited reports that his daughter’s account had 100M as an example, saying the account had only Ksh 9,000.

“My daughter didn’t have an account with Sh.100 million. It only had Sh.9,000,” he said.

‘Kiambu is known for very serious propagandists. There has been a lot of propaganda through social media, bloggers being paid by politicians to malign my name and it has gone to a level that they always get away with the propaganda and achieve their goals,’ Waititu told Senators.

The governor pleaded with the senators to accord him justice in the hearings, warning them that one day they might also appear before the same sitting as Governors.

“However bad I look politically, I should be given justice. You will also come here and you will also require justice to be done to you. I besiege you to do justice to me,” he said.

"…even in this house (Senate) I know a big number of you will also become governors, you will also come here and require justice be done to you… I just besiege you to do justice to me as a Senate…" – Gov. Ferdinand Waititu

63 Kiambu MCAs voted to impeach Waititu in December 2019 on grounds of three grounds. They accused him of corruption, gross misconduct, and gross violation of the Constitution, the County Government Act and the Public Finance Management Act and alleged abuse of office.

The Senate, on Monday, started a two-day special sitting to investigate the validity of the charges.