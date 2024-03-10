War on illicit brews, drugs is unstoppable – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the nationwide war on illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse is unstoppable and the Government will not give in despite fightbacks from merchants of death disguised as entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa Gateway Church in Roysambu, Nairobi, during the induction of Rev. David Chege, who takes over as the new minister of Gateway Parish, Mr Gachagua said legitimate business will be allowed to thrive to support the economy.

Gachagua noted he cannot succumb to threats and other forms of intimidation emphasizing that he is ready to pay the political price to restore the dignity of the people, especially the youth.

“Illicit brews are killing our children. The youth are sleeping in trenches. We were staring at losing an entire generation. That is why the Government issued tough directives against Illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse. We are not fighting businesses, that are selling legitimate liquor,” he said.

Last week, the Government issued various directives aimed at eradicating illicit liquor, drugs, and substance abuse. Key among the directives was the cancellation of second-generational manufacturing licenses awaiting fresh application and the closure of alcohol outlets near schools.

Gachagua who was accompanied by his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, dismissed calls from some quarters of withdrawing from the war or going slow on it over possible loss of votes.

“I was not born in the seat of the Deputy President. If I lose politically for stopping poison packaged as alcohol being sold to our children, so be it. There is no pride in leading a drunken nation. There is no pride in leading people who cannot work, and without dignity” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua also said eradication of the illicit alcohol menace and drugs will lead to a productive nation, with people living in dignity.

Other measures to be implemented immediately are the withdrawal of licenses of bars established within residential areas and around basic educational institutions, and fresh verification of licenses of chemists and agrovets by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate in the next 30 days.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration will develop measures for the branding and coloring of vehicles transporting alcoholic drinks and tobacco products. The transportation has also been restricted to between 6 am and 6 pm. These guidelines should be in place in the next 14 days.

Also, the Kenya Bureau of Standards has been ordered to review guidelines on the minimum quantity of alcoholic drinks with a view of enhancing the same from 250ml to 750ml.

All enforcement agencies have been directed to vet officers at the border points, highways, and regional offices. Only officers of integrity and good standing will be appointed to conduct surveillance at the border points.

The Government has also banned with immediate effect, the manufacture, sale, use, advertisement, and distribution of shisha. The counties were asked to enforce this directive without fail.