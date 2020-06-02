Watchman Surprised With Uhuru, Raila’s Deep Conversation Midnight

(KDRTV) – A city watchman was surprised after seeing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga in the CBD at midnight on Monday.

The watchman told a local daily that the two leaders seemed to be in a jovial mood and were in deep conversation as if they planning something serious.

“Uhuru and Raila were relaxed and we could see them laughing together. The conversation was deep as if they were planning something,” the watchman said, adding that the two leaders were inspecting roads.

Video of Uhuru and Raila riding in a probox last night inspecting ongoing road development projects in the city of Nairobi. #ReimaginingKenya pic.twitter.com/oViXwehjGl — Phelix G-Cord (@PhelixOchola) June 2, 2020

According to several eyewitnesses, Uhuru and Baba arrived in the CBD via Waiyaki way. A convoy of seven black vehicles was spotted heading to town from around Boulevard Hotel.

It seems the took advantage of the dusk to dawn curfew which has significantly reduced the number of people in town at that hour.

Neither Governor Mike Sonko nor Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss General Mohammed Badi were there to receive them as required. Senior police officers were also not informed of the visit and kept off.

What projects were Raila and Uhuru '' inspecting'' as its reported #EndPoliceBrutalityKE — Slim (@slmshady21) June 2, 2020

The visit came on the back of the virtual Madaraka Day visit where Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto had dressed in matching suits and masks.

Raila and Ruto are sworn political enemies but the President has found a way of working with both of them to the chagrin of their supporters.