Moses Kuria: Why Raila Fired KNH Boss Nicholas Gumbo

(KDRTV) – Fired Kenyatta National Hospital board Chairman Nicholas Gumbo was allegedly fired over the control of billions meant to fight COVID-19.

This is according to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who claims that ODM leader Raila Odinga had a hand in the controversial firing. The MP has gone as far as stating that it is Raila who fired Gumbo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, through a gazette notice dated April 21, fired Gumbo. This was less than nine months into a three-year contract.

In 2:20 minutes, Moses Kuria mentioned Raila 5 times and no mention of the current pandemic COVID-19 at all.

Gatundu people must be told that they elected Raila Odinga's wife or admirer.

Deputy President Walliam Ruto 's dog for hire is working overtime pic.twitter.com/iLRiiaWB6k — Hope-Of-Kadiju (@FrankGanda) April 14, 2020

Kuria claims that former Prime Minister Raila wanted someone he could trust with the billions that would be accrued from Coronavirus.

“Dear Raila Odinga. Why did you fire Eng Nicholas Gumbo as Chair of Kenyatta National Hospital? How many COVID billions are you expecting at KNH that you want a compliant man?” Moses Kuria questioned.

The MP further claimed that Raila could have been afraid of Gumbo’s popularity in Siaya County ahead of the 2022 elections. According to Moses Kuria, Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga intends to vie for Siaya Governor in 2022 and the AU envoy was eliminating Gumbo as a threat.

“You extinguished Oduol and Siaya has lost a decade under Rasanga Amoth. Now another decade you want to be lost,” Moses Kuria said.



He warned Raila that he is now a co-president in Kenya but should use his powers well.