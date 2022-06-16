Wavinya Ndeti’s 10-Months Computer Science Degree Controversy

It is still mysterious how Wavinya Ndeti completed her Computer science degree in ten months. Machakos Wiper Governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti today shared a letter from London South Bank University ascertaining that she was a student pursuing bachelor in computer science.

She had to proof that the propaganda about her academic qualifications were all false.

Wavinya Ndeti shared a letter indicating that she pursued a computer science degree from September 1994 to July 1995, a period of only 10 months.

“This is to confirm that the above-named person (Wavinya Oduwole) was a full-time student at South Bank (now London South Bank University) from September 1994 to July 1995 studying on the BSc (Hons) Computing Studies Course,” reads London South Bank University letter dated October 15, 2018.

As much as the institution claimed that Wavinya completed her course, they could not provide her transcripts.

Petition against her

However, two Machakos voters had lodged complain at the electoral commission disputing its ruling to clear Ndeti to vie for the gubernatorial seat since she was not qualified according to the petitioners.

Kisilu Mutisya and Gideon Ngewa want the IEBC disputes resolution committee to repeal Wavinya Ndeti’s clearance ascertaining she not qualified to vie for the governor position.

However, obtaining a degree in ten months came as a surprise to many. Normally, a degree course in Kenya usually take between 4-6 years depending on the course.

“Wavinya Oduwole successfully completed the course and was awarded a Lower Second Class Honours(2.2) on July 18 1995.”

“We are unfortunately not able to provide a transcript as our student record system did not gain the ability to store the information required for a transcript before november 1998. Prior to that date, we have a record of enrolment, progression and award only,” added the letter.

Wavinya said that she will still be on the ballot.