We are not Guinea Pigs – Magoha Blasts WHO Over Calls to Reopen Schools

(KDRTV) – Kenyans schools are not ready for reopening, Education CS Magoha has said. The CS’s statement comes at a time when the government is under pressure to reopen schools which have been closed for almost six months now.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF, on Thursday, urged African countries to reopen schools, saying prolonged closure will have a negative impact on the youth. WHO said children have been exposed to poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation and teenage pregnancies during the period they have been home.

However, Magoha has questioned why WHO wants African schools to reopen yet governments are only following instructions given by the same organization which called for a ban on all social gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Do you think it is our president and his government who have the interests of our children at heart or is it WHO and UNICEF? The same WHO is double-speaking,” the CS told a media briefings at Kitale Technical Training Institute on Monday.

Magoha claimed that WHO is trying to use African children as guinea pigs to test if the rest of the world can reopen schools. He questioned why the same organization has not asked Asia to reopen schools.

The CS further revealed that Education stakeholders will meet next week to review the trends in COVID-19 infections in Kenya and whether it is possible to reopen schools.

