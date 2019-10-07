We Are Winning War On Gambling, Says CS Matiang’i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that the government is winning the war on gambling adding that the ban has bore fruits.

Speaking on Monday while meeting Muslim clerics at Jamia Mosque, Matiang’i said that the government made a good decision to flog out the gambling companies, adding that the youth will be kept sane and off the addictive habits.

“Data shows since we started a crackdown on gambling, change has been seen. It has not been a bed of roses but I am resolute in stopping it, ” said Matiang’i.

The CS narrated that no country can build its economy based on gambling, refuting the claims by Majority Leader in Parliament Aden Duale who said that the ban on gambling firms was a threat to the country economy.

This follows the incident where two major gambling firms halted their operations citing tough business conditions in the country.

Sportpesa and Betin firms last week stopped operating in Kenya and laid off close to 2000 employees due to the stringent regulations set by the government in order to operate.

According to Sportpesa, the 20% tax on all stakes was very consequential to the business given that it was very committed in paying tax.

“Sportpesa is disappointed with the decision by the Kenyan legislature to impose a 20% excise tax on all betting stakes. The tax is based on a fundamental misunderstanding by the Rotich led treasury of how revenue generation works in the bookmaker industry,” said Ronald Karuri, Sportpesa CEO.

The government had ganged up on betting firms saying they were misleading youths by making them lazy and dependent on free things.

