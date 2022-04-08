Connect with us

West African Countries Hit By Worst Food Crisis According To Major Organisations

images 58
Region hit by a drought in Africa

West African countries are facing food crisis caused drought, flood and war regional conflicts. Additionally, the Ukrainian war happens to add on the hardship.

images 59 1

Saheel region in Africa, photo courtesy

However, major international organizations says West African countries are being hit by the worst food crisis in a decade.

About 27 million people sleep hungry according to these humanitarian groups.

images 57

African country hit by a drought Photo courtesy

“This is 40 percent more than the number we had last year at the same time at the same period and this is four times more than the numbers we used to see ten years aag.” Says Assalama Dawalack Sidi, Oxfam, regional director for West and Central Africa.

Assalama wants to call donors’ attention to help them curb this problem.

However, the war in Ukraine has largely affected the West African countries too. Most west African country depend on Ukraine or Russia.

Also read Chad `Repaying Debt Of $100m To Angola With Cattle`

“Six out of the 12 countries where Oxfam operates in West Africa import their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, and because of this crisis in Ukraine this is no more possible. And if they cannot import wheat, that means it is creating a shortage in the food available in the countries and therefore increasing the prices and making it very difficult for people to afford food “, explains Assalama Dawalack Sidi.

