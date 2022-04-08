West African Countries Hit By Worst Food Crisis According To Major Organisations

West African countries are facing food crisis caused drought, flood and war regional conflicts. Additionally, the Ukrainian war happens to add on the hardship.

However, major international organizations says West African countries are being hit by the worst food crisis in a decade.

About 27 million people sleep hungry according to these humanitarian groups.

“This is 40 percent more than the number we had last year at the same time at the same period and this is four times more than the numbers we used to see ten years aag.” Says Assalama Dawalack Sidi, Oxfam, regional director for West and Central Africa.

Assalama wants to call donors’ attention to help them curb this problem.

However, the war in Ukraine has largely affected the West African countries too. Most west African country depend on Ukraine or Russia.

“Six out of the 12 countries where Oxfam operates in West Africa import their wheat from Ukraine or Russia, and because of this crisis in Ukraine this is no more possible. And if they cannot import wheat, that means it is creating a shortage in the food available in the countries and therefore increasing the prices and making it very difficult for people to afford food “, explains Assalama Dawalack Sidi.