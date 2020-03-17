Business
Chad `Repaying Debt Of $100m To Angola With Cattle`
(KDRTV)-Chad has commenced repaying Angola a debt of $100m (£82m) with cattle- Angola`s state newspaper has proclaimed
The unique exchange between the two countries is supposed to be a win-win scenario as Chad is short of cash while Angola is short of cattle
Read also: Coronavirus; Police Reveal Details of Mukuru Patient Who Was Rushed to Mbagathi Hospital
At 1000 cows arrived Angola`s capital, Luanda by ship as the first payment -Jornal de Angola reported
Reports intimate that Angola with receiving a total of 75, 000 cattle over 10 years, implying that it has accepted payment of $1,333 per cattle
The newspaper also reported that Chad would again send 3500 cattle later this month
Chad had made a proposal of debt repayment with a cattle and Angola accepted since it would help the desert hit the country to refurbish its cattle population in drought-affected areas
Despite the fact that Angola is rich in oil, the country is still struggling to recover from the legacy of a 27-year civil war that ravaged the country after independence
Chad is globally known as the “livestock farming country par excellence”
Livestock makes 30% of Chad`s exports, and it is the major source of foreign income in the country after oil
Read also: Ruto’s Troubles Deepen as Firm Files for Bankruptcy
KDRTV had previously published a report where World Bank described Chad`s economy as that one which “remains fragile” due to considerable risks, such as oil price volatility and regional insecurity impacted by the militant Islamist groups operating in the region
Trending
-
Health1 day ago
Kenyan on Self-Quarantine Arrested Inside Hotel
-
Business1 day ago
Kwani Alifanya Course Gani? Kenyans React to Polycarp Igathe’s New Job
-
Life & Style2 days ago
My Husband Was Sleeping With A Campus Girl And Sending Her KSh 100k Weekly
-
Life & Style2 days ago
Giant Snake Pop Up As Cheating Couple found eating forbidden fruit In A Nairobi Hotel