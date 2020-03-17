Chad `Repaying Debt Of $100m To Angola With Cattle`

(KDRTV)-Chad has commenced repaying Angola a debt of $100m (£82m) with cattle- Angola`s state newspaper has proclaimed

The unique exchange between the two countries is supposed to be a win-win scenario as Chad is short of cash while Angola is short of cattle

At 1000 cows arrived Angola`s capital, Luanda by ship as the first payment -Jornal de Angola reported

Reports intimate that Angola with receiving a total of 75, 000 cattle over 10 years, implying that it has accepted payment of $1,333 per cattle

The newspaper also reported that Chad would again send 3500 cattle later this month

Chad had made a proposal of debt repayment with a cattle and Angola accepted since it would help the desert hit the country to refurbish its cattle population in drought-affected areas

Despite the fact that Angola is rich in oil, the country is still struggling to recover from the legacy of a 27-year civil war that ravaged the country after independence

Chad is globally known as the “livestock farming country par excellence”

Livestock makes 30% of Chad`s exports, and it is the major source of foreign income in the country after oil

KDRTV had previously published a report where World Bank described Chad`s economy as that one which “remains fragile” due to considerable risks, such as oil price volatility and regional insecurity impacted by the militant Islamist groups operating in the region