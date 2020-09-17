Connect with us

Wetangula Barred From Leading Ford Kenya Party

Moses Wetangula
(KDRTV)-Blockaded Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been barred from transacting Ford Kenya Party businesses as the leader of the party

The directives were tendered by the Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) in a new scheme that would apparently halt the operations of the political party

The PPDT blocked Wetnagulas group from tendering resolutions of the partys National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on August 17 to the office of the Registrar of Political parties for action until the case is heard and decided

“An order is hereby issued barring the respondents from presenting or effecting at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties in furtherance of the meeting held on August 17,” PPDT chairperson Desma Nungo said in a ruling.

The new development has emerged after a Kenyan citizen Crispinus Barasa allegedly allied to Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi who commenced a mutiny in the party tendered a petition at the tribunal urging the NEC meeting was illegal as it breached a court order

Barasa protested that the senator had no mandate to hold a meeting since he had been ejected as the party leader

That case listed Moses Wetangula as the first respondent, Joel Amuma Ruth as the second respondent, Millicent Abudho as the third while Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa engaged as the forth responded

Wetangula suffered a blow three months ago after RPP nullified the decision to take disciplinary action against two members of parliament Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren) and Wamunyinyi for misconduct.

This surfaced after the senator held a PG and NEC meeting, however, the Party Registrar Ann Nderitu ruled that the PG and NEC that suspended the pair were not legally convened and lacked quorum

