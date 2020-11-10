Connect with us

What This Young Boy Did to another Man’s Car That Left Him Harassed like This (PHOTOS)

uthiru boy

(KDRTV) – There are many bad things that are likely to happen to your car when you have packed it in a public place. One, somebody can gain access and steal your valuables which is a common occurrence in many Nairobi neighborhoods.

Two, kids can get a nail and start writing on the body of the car not knowing how expensive it is to repaint a vehicle.

Number three and the worst, thieves can put sharp nails below all the four wheels. This means that immediately you start the car, you have four flat tires. This will deem you immobile and if you happen to be in a dangerous neighborhood, you can be easily robbed.

That is exactly what almost happened to a car owner in Nairobi’s Uthiru shopping center. He had packed his car and went about his businesses.

READ ALSO: Nine Popular Kenyan Celebrities Who Started From The Bottom And Are Broke Again!

On coming back, he found a young boy (about 10 years old) putting nails below all the four tires as can be seen in the photos below;

uthiru boy1

uthiru boy2

uthiruboy

The guy manhandled the boy badly. When the photo was posted on Facebook, people were quick to condemn the act of almost strangling the boy. Of course, it was a way of scaring him never to repeat. Looking keenly at the nails, it looks like something the kid has been doing for some time.

Young boys have been misused by thugs in different places to do such heinous acts because it is very difficult to suspect them.

What is one supposed to do in case they find a kid doing something like that? It is important to remember that children are protected by law and manhandling them can land one in jail for up to 20 years.

It is a catch 22 situation. If it were you, what would have you done? Let us know your opinion in the comment section below.

