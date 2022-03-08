Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

When The Russians Supported Ukrainians

By

Published

Russian inversion in Ukraine has left thousands of people homeless and business burnt down. Hundreds of people were reported to have lost their lives and loved ones in the ongoing war.

Courtesy Reuters

Courtesy Reuters

Zelenskyy also took part in the war. Since the start of the inversion, Ukrainian president has filmed himself in his office today saying that he has not hide from the war and he is still fighting.

Russian supporting Ukraine

Russian residents were not happy with what was going on in Ukraine. This is because innocent civilians were killed in the ongoing war.

The president authorized the Russians who were protesting to be arrested. Both old and young were arrested as they were boycotting against the war in Ukraine.

Photo courtesy Russia War

Photo courtesy Russia War

Social media was filled with those Russians protesting against the war in Ukraine. In Moscow, hundreds of anti-war protestors were apprehended and jailed. Some went ahead I sing the Ukraine national anthem.

Apart from Moscow, other protesters were protesting in St Petersburg.

On the other hand, a woman in Edinburgh was filmed burning her Russian passport in protesting against the war in Russia. Russian citizens were ashamed about the attacks on Ukrainians.

Four days ago, polls were done showing most Russian support the war. It is bizarre that Russia sees Ukraine as a threat.

Also read Hope For Ukrainians To Evacuate As Russia Set To Cease Fire

About 1700 people in Moscow alone were detained in support of the Ukraine war.

So far, more than 10,000 people have been detained

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019