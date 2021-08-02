Why A Bandage On His Arm, Was The Slap From Electricity- Barasa After Release

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has been freed on a KSh 100,000 cash bail after denying a charge of assaulting contractor Stephen Masinde, alias Steve Kay.

The MP was arrested at his Kimilili home Monday at dawn.

Speaking after the release, the MP was quick to say that the case was a direct attack by his competitors.

“This is political,” said Barasa on KTN.

“When you say I have slapped you then you go to court with a bandage on your arm, was the slap from electricity?”

Barasa pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing bodily harm to Steve contrary to section 234 of the penal code.

The MP was caught on camera slapping the musician on Friday 30 July, after visiting Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa ward in his constituency where he had gone to commission five new classroom built through National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Speaking outside court after the case, Steve Kay lawyer’s Brian Khaemba said that they want the case moved from the court to another constituency.

“We have also made an application to have this case moved from here in Kimilili to any other court outside this constituency so that my client who does not hail from this constituency may be free and safe to proceed with the case.”

The case is set for mention on September 27, 2021.

