Why and How Mt Kenya is Plotting to Produce the Next President

A lot has been said about President Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana Lodge. The much-hyped event came at a period when the region is pulling in different directions on matters politics; there are two factions Kieleweke and Tangatanga which are about to crumble the mighty voting bloc that has delivered the Presidency in the past four general elections.

Thuraku is a Kikuyu term meant to describe the tyranny of numbers in Mt Kenya region. Diehard Thurakus have always maintained that the region will never be divided. And so it is expected that Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions in the region will read from the same script come 2022.

At Sagana lodge, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who has been bashed by a section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto for her dalliance with Raila Odinga, asked Uhuru to allow the region form a pact with Raila because it will guarantee peace, stability and inclusivity.

“It is true that an alliance with Raila would be good for Kenya as it would bring into the political fold a substantial part of Kenya much of which has felt excluded from the national leadership,” Waiguru said as quoted by The Star.

It is on the basis of these words that lawyer Steve Ogolla has claimed that Central Kenya is on course to produce the next President, of course with the help of Raila.

MT. KENYA is truly on course to produce the next President, and Raila is aiding it. If you can't see it, you can't be helped. — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) November 15, 2019

According to the lawyer, the region might produce a candidate and Raila will bring in a running mate. That is how we will have a new president in 2022.

Raila is not interested in the presidency in 2022, all he wants is to stop Ruto from ascending to the statehouse. That is why he accepted to work with Uhuru. The handshake pact included the formation of the BBI team which was aimed at changing the constitution through a referendum.

Raila has a close working relationship with Gideon Moi, and he could front former President Moi’s son as a running mate. The Baringo Senator might even be the handshake flag bearer with a running mate from Mt Kenya.

ODM Governors; Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya are also very close to the AU Envoy and might be considered for the running mate position if Raila and Uhuru form a pact ahead of 2022.

Though we don’t know the contents of the BBI report, it is evident that part of the recommendations is to create the position of a powerful Prime Minister. What we don’t know is who between Raila and Uhuru will take up this role.

