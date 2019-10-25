Why Kenyans Want Matiang’i to Declare Monday a Public Holiday

It is a Friday and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is yet to issue a statement on whether Monday will be a public holiday to celebrate the Diwali Festivals.

Diwali, also called the Festival of Lights, is an important celebration in the Hindu Calendar. It is celebrated to mark the triumph of light over darkness, and good over evil.

Sunday is Diwali Holiday

You know what it means Monday is #ParteAfterParte

CS Fred Matiang'i please gazette this one too.

🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪#ProudlyKenyan #KOTLoyalsOnly #KOTLoyals — Char-lee Oddie (@CharleeOddie1) October 22, 2019

But why do Kenyans badly want this holiday? In 2017, Matiang’i, through a special gazette notice declared Kenyans of Indian descent as the 44th tribe of Kenya.

“The Head of State acknowledges that the Kenyan Asian’s contribution to Kenya has its roots at the dawn of our Nation,” Matiang’i said during a press briefing at Harambee House on July 22, 2017.

Coming days before the 2017 general elections, some people criticized the move as a pre-election gimmick by President Uhuru Kenyatta to help him win a second term in office.

That aside, this is the main reason why Kenyans want Diwali to be a public holiday.

The look you give Dr. Fred Matiang’i when you want him to declare the 28th a public holiday so that the entire nation can celebrate Diwali ☺️🤷🏽‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/lnTUe4aXet — Shiksha Arora (@shikshaarora_) October 22, 2019

Ni kama Matiang’i anatunyima hii holiday ya Diwali na nilikuwa nimeanza kuitwa Rajeshi Shah. — Prof.Dr.ENG. Nanguti (@nangutikevin) October 25, 2019

October has been a good month of partying for Kenyans with Matiang’i giving us two public holidays (Moi Day and Mashujaa Day). Last weekend was a blessing of parte after parte as Mashujaa Day fell on a Monday. Kenyans are asking for the same this weekend.

Kenyans can be very creative when they want something. A document has been circulating on social media purportedly from Matiang’i and declared Monday a public holiday.

This has forced the Interior Ministry to issue a statement on the document. Through its official Twitter Handle, the ministry asked Kenyans to ignore the notice because Monday remains an official working day.

Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday. Monday 28th remains a normal working day. pic.twitter.com/dkBgVugFbH — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) October 25, 2019

“Kindly ignore a gazette notice circulating on social media claiming Monday 28th October 2019 to be a public holiday. Monday 28th remains a normal working day.” The ministry said on Friday.

Sorry guys, no partying!

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases