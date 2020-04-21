Why Raila Deserved More than the Ksh 72 Million He was Given

(KDRTV) – First of all, let us start with telling you that the Star Newspaper’s story on ODM leader Raila Odinga getting Ksh 72 million from the government was subjectively written to serve their own interests.

The paper failed to tell Kenyans that the late former President Daneil Arap Moi was allocated Ksh 126 million for the maintenance of his office. Moi passed away in February this year, more than 15 years since he left power. You may be asking yourself why he would need an office, but those are constitutional matters. You voted for this constitution without reading it, so don’t ask questions.

If Moi, a person already dead gets Ksh 126 Million then Raila deserved to get more than he was allocated.

Now, you should also note that the Baba did not ask for this money, he earned it! He served Kenya as Prime Minister from 2008-2013 and he deserves some upkeep money. Actually, the money was not allocated to Raila Odinga but the office of the former Prime Minister. When Ruto goes into opposition in 2022, he will also be entitled to some of these benefits as a former Deputy President.

Raila Odinga has done more for Kenya than any Kenyan alive or dead …. To give Baba Kshs. 72m in an economy that is Kshs. 9Trillion is an insult …. Those opposing or insulting Baba will never achieve in 1,000,000 Years what Baba has done … Haters need to wrestle Wuhan Virus. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 21, 2020

Since 2013, Raila has never had access to his benefits as a retired Prime Minister. In 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to assent to law a bill which would have allowed Raila and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka access to their pension. He claimed the two were still in active politics.

However, Uhuru softened his stance following the 2018 handshake with the ODM boss. Treasury set aside Ksh 1.5 billion to cater for Raila’s pension and that of retired Vice Presidents.



Unfortunately, this amount was cancelled following the outbreak of COVID-19 as the money was more money was put to fighting COVID-19.

Raila is entitled to a to lump sum pay of Sh8.64 million, Sh720,000 in monthly lifelong pension and Sh108,000 in fuel allowance