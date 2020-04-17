Raila Breaks Silence on Jubilee Wrangles, Reveals Why Ruto is Fighting Uhuru

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has cited the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta as the main reason behind the wrangles in the ruling Jubilee Party.

Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Party Secretary-General are in a vicious fight to control the party. The DP has accused Tuju of illegally changing the names of the Party’s National Management Committee. Tuju, on the other hand, claims that the changes are legal.

This has opened the doors into a battle over the control of the party, Ruto bragging that he has more than 146 MPs and Senators on his side.

Raila has now pointed out that the handshake is the main reason Jubilee members are fighting.

“My handshake with the president was to unite Kenyans. Apparently, some people are still against it within Jubilee and that is the cause of the ruling party’s internal wrangles,” former Prime Minister said in an interview with a local radio station on Friday.

Without pointing fingers at DP William Ruto, the ODM boss accused a section of Jubilee leaders of selfishness.

“Some Jubilee members are not interested in issues facing Kenyans but only focused on 2022, and that is their greatest undoing,” he said.

On Monday, Raila raised eyebrows after it emerged that he had met COTU Secretary Francis Atwoli in Kajiado. The meeting was attended by Jubilee Vice-chairman David Murathe and other leaders.

Ruto’s allies have accused Raila of having a hand in the Jubilee wrangles. They claim the former Prime Minister is part of a plot to merge Jubilee with ODM and KANU.