Why SGR Passengers Were Stuck at Tsavo National Park

unnamed 2
Madaraka Express

(KDRTV) – Passengers inside the Madaraka Express were left surprised after the train made an unscheduled stop at Tsavo West National Park on Wednesday.

The inter-county train which leaves Nairobi at 8:20 in the morning was forced to stop in the middle of nowhere over fears of an earth tremor in Voi.

Kenya Railways to Add Coaches to Madaraka Express

A statement from Kenya Railways said the train was forced to stop after they received reports of the tremor while at Ndio Station in Voi.

“The train was forced to come to an unscheduled stop today in Tsavo West National Park following reports of an earth tremor in Voi,” the statement said.

“The stop was necessary as officials in the area carried out investigations to ascertain if the railway line had been affected by the tremor,” the statement further said.

6 Witnesses to Testify Against Sonko in Voi 

The train was only allowed to continue with the journey after authorities had inspected the railway and ascertained that it had not been affected by the tremor. A multi-agency team gave the green light for the journey to resume an hour later.

Madaraka Express arrived in Mombasa at 15:30, at least one and a half hours more than the usual arrival time.

Earth tremors can be devastating on rail-transport. Most of the world’s railway accidents are due to earth tremors and earthquakes.

