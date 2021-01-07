William Ruto Allies Flood Raila Odinga with Warm Birthday Wishes

(KDRTV) – Kenyans from all walks of life have put their differences aside to celebrate ODM leader Raila Odinga on his birthday.

The former Prime Minister turned 76 today (Thursday) and Kenyans took time to remind him of the role his played in fighting for the freedom everyone enjoys today.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were also not left behind as they sent their warm regards to the African Union envoy to disappoint the political differences with their boss.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said that Baba has done a lot for this country and will be remembered for his role in the second liberation.

“Happy 76th birthday Baba Raila Odinga. You have done a lot for our country. We are grateful for your role in the country’s second liberation. You are known to be a longtime defendant of human rights and social justice,” Sudi said in a message on Facebook.

The second term lawmaker, however, warned Raila that the BBI may destroy his legacy as it is not the solution to the problems facing the country.