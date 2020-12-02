Connect with us

William Ruto Allies Want Referendum Held in 2022

EoPACcZXcAk5 4D
DP William Ruto addresses the media

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have said the referendum should be held alongside the 2022 elections.

“We have a pandemic we are dealing with and our focus should be on ensuring that we defeat it. We want to be persuaded why we cannot have the referendum alongside the 2022 elections,” the DP said, adding that the Ksh 14B meant for the referendum should be channeled to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Kenyans can make a decision on some of the BBI proposals like the way they do in every general election.

Garissa Town MP Aden Duale said holding the plebiscite alongside the general election will mean no extra cost.

The DP chaired a meeting with more than 148 lawmakers at his Karen residence on Wednesday. The Hustler Nation politicians later issued a press conference, in which they came up with fresh demands on the BBI report.

“We are of the view that the referendum should be held alongside the next general election which will come at virtually no cost,” Duale said.

