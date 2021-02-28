Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

William Ruto Brings Murang’a to a Standstill as Thousands Turn Out to Meet Him

Avatar

By

Published

EvT5QvSXEAIRehZ
William Ruto Addresses Gatanga Residents

(KDRTV) – Thousands of Muranga residents turned out to welcome Deputy President William Ruto during his tour of Gatanga Constituency on Sunday.

Ruto attended a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) at Gatura in Gatanga Constituency before addressing residents at Gatura.

It was an emotional moment for residents who turned up to be addressed by the head of the Hustler Nation.

Ruto reminded residents that he vigorously campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta and delivered his wins in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Uhuru and Ruto are currently in an all-out attack on each other with the President recently asking his deputy to resign.

Image

Ruto addresses Gatanga residents

Ruto has come out as the key opposer to the BBI report which was overwhelmingly endorsed by all Mt Kenya MCAs last week. The DP has however distanced himself from the BBI, saying he will not lead the NO campaign.

There was a scare early on Sunday when Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claimed that goons were planning to scuttle the meeting.

Posters announcing the DP’s visit were removed and burnt on Sunday morning. However, no violence was witnessed during Ruto’s numerous stops in the area.

Gatanga is the home county of Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe and former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth. Both are outright critics of the DP and his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

World

Tanzania Finally Accept Presence of Covid-19

Tanzania finally agrees to embrace Covid-19 measures, says the United States

2 days ago
Bloody day in Myanmar 1 Bloody day in Myanmar 1

World

MYANMAR PROTESTS: Bloody Day As Police Fatally Shoot 18

Bloody day in Myanmar as police fatally shoot on 18 protestors, UN Human Rights Office Reports

3 mins ago
75365366 aa breastfeeding 75365366 aa breastfeeding

News

Homa Bay Woman Beheads Baby for Refusing to Breastfeed

(KDRTV) – Grief has engulfed a village in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County after a woman beheaded her son under unclear circumstances. Night Otieno Akoth...

4 hours ago