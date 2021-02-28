William Ruto Brings Murang’a to a Standstill as Thousands Turn Out to Meet Him

(KDRTV) – Thousands of Muranga residents turned out to welcome Deputy President William Ruto during his tour of Gatanga Constituency on Sunday.

Ruto attended a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) at Gatura in Gatanga Constituency before addressing residents at Gatura.

Appreciated greetings from Gatura, Ndakaini and Ndunyu Chege residents after a prayer service at the AIPCA church in the company of more than 15 MPs in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County. pic.twitter.com/BW4MUWx8nY — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 28, 2021

It was an emotional moment for residents who turned up to be addressed by the head of the Hustler Nation.

Ruto reminded residents that he vigorously campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta and delivered his wins in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Uhuru and Ruto are currently in an all-out attack on each other with the President recently asking his deputy to resign.

Ruto has come out as the key opposer to the BBI report which was overwhelmingly endorsed by all Mt Kenya MCAs last week. The DP has however distanced himself from the BBI, saying he will not lead the NO campaign.

There was a scare early on Sunday when Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria claimed that goons were planning to scuttle the meeting.

Joined the Faithful at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Gatura in Gatanga, Murang'a County for a Church service. pic.twitter.com/vMY54CZ3PX — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 28, 2021

Posters announcing the DP’s visit were removed and burnt on Sunday morning. However, no violence was witnessed during Ruto’s numerous stops in the area.

Massive! This is Gatanga, the home of the useless idiot Murathe. DP Ruto is loved everywhere he goes!! Let me repeat for the records-Dr Ruto wants to break the world Record 2022. We are at 75 % winning and still gaining… pic.twitter.com/WRdx2OL4tK — Wanyama JK (@jwkhasndi) February 28, 2021

Gatanga is the home county of Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe and former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth. Both are outright critics of the DP and his 2022 Presidential ambitions.