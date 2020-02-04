William Ruto: Mzee Moi was an Evangelist who Reluctantly Joined Politics and Excelled

(KDRTV) – A statement form DP William Ruto on the Death of Mzee Moi

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Second President of the Republic of Kenya, HE Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi into eternal light and rest. His life and work touched every one of us in lasting, impactful ways. Because of his love for the people of Kenya and his unflagging patriotism he sacrificed his personal comfort and happiness to secure stability and unity at all times.

As a teacher- evangelist who improbably and reluctantly entered political leadership and excelled in it, Mzee had no time to prepare or learn outside the job. His genuine concern, selflessness, loyalty and sincerity, however, enabled him to acquire staying power and attract the support of millions of patriots.

We will never forget Mzee’s legendary personal discipline and determination to serve God all the days of his life, and the lessons, as well as the example he has set for us, must enable us to strive to excel in our time. He taught and mentored many into leadership. Myself being one of them.

Despite severe constraints imposed by the local, regional and international circumstances, Mzee’s determination ensured that Kenya never stumbled or slipped into the precipice that engulfed so many other nations. Instead, he strengthened the post-independence state, consolidated our sense of nationhood, and expanded public services to reach all parts of Kenya, including the historically marginalised. He was passionate about spreading education to the marginalized communities, and his devotion to the girl child is a blessed legacy that will live with Kenya forever. It is

now impossible to imagine a time when high drop out rates, early pregnancy and marriage and rampant girl child circumcision were an overwhelming norm in this country.

Against the expectations of many, Mzee Moi led the reforms that enabled Kenya to enjoy vigorous de facto and de jure multiparty democracy as well as civil and political freedom. He submitted himself to presidential term limits, graciously entering a dignified retirement. God has been kind to him as he enjoyed many peaceful years outside the presidency of Kenya.

Mzee Moi’s life and service is an undeniable legacy of success against daunting odds. It is also a challenge to our generation to rise up to the great responsibility of serious nation building, to have courage to face our challenges without blinking, and to use his fine example to take Kenya forward.

It is sad to say goodbye to a man whose legacy we all feel, and we thank Almighty God for the gift of Mzee Moi’s leadership. In this sad moment of great loss, therefore, let us still rejoice because of what he did for his countrymen and countrywomen.

We pray for God to comfort the entire Moi family with divine solace, as well as the nation of Kenya. May he rest in peace.

HE William Ruto

Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya

