President Uhuru Issues 4 Orders Following Mzee Moi’s Death

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a period of national mourning from today until the day former President Daniel Arap Moi is laid to rest.

Mzee Moi passed away on Tuesday morning. He died after a long illness that had seen him admitted at the Nairobi National Hospital from October last year.

Immediately after announcing his demise, Uhuru said the nation will observe national mourning from Tuesday until the day the former President will be laid to rest.

Uhuru also announced that Moi will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honours being rendered and observed.

The Kenyan flag will also be flown at half-mast as an expression of public sorrow. This will affect Statehouse, state lodges and all public posts. It will also affect Kenyan missions abroad, High Commissions, Embassies, Consulates, Diplomatic offices and other facilities of the Republic of Kenya abroad.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said that Kenya is immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late President, ‘who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa in a number of capacities.’

He said Moi served as a teacher, educator, legislator, MP, Minister, Vice President and finally President. He was Kenya’s longest-serving President for 24 years. He retired in 2002 and chose Uhuru as his successor.

However, Uhuru lost to Mwai Kibaki in the 20o2 elections. Uhuru became President 10 years later in 2013.

