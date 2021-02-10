William Ruto Pauses Politics, Resumes Working for Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William has, for the first time in many months, held a high level governmental meeting.

The DP chaired the 14th ordinary session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council at his Karen home on Wednesday.

The meeting brings together senior national and county government officials to deliberate on the budgetary allocation for the counties.

Ruto announced that county governments will receive Ksh 409.88B in the next Financial Year which is more than Ksh 53.55B they received in the current FY.

Chaired the 14th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary @BaloziYatani, Governors, CRA Chairperson Dr Jane Kiringai, Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o, Permanent Secretaries and CEC Members at Karen. pic.twitter.com/E0NGTrne2q — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 10, 2021

According to the DP, the extra funds will be used for post COVID-19 recovery and also enhance service delivery.

Treasury CS Ukur Yattani CRA Chairperson Jane Kiringai and Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang’o were present at the meeting.

Counties were represented by Governors and their CECs.

This was the first highlevel meeting that the DP has hosted in recent times, coming amid allegations that he has been sidelined by the Jubilee Government with senior government officials among them Cabinet Secretaries rebuking him in public.

Last year, the DP missed critical government events among them, the National Security Council meetings, where he is a member.

Ruto had been recently accused of abandoning his roles as the Deputy President to concentrate on his 2022 Presidential bid.

In fact, it is one of the allegations leveled against him by Lugari MP Ayub Savula in a yet to be tabled impeachment motion.