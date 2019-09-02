Witness In Itumbi’s Forgery Case Accuses DCI Of Threatening Him, Wants To Withdraw From Case

Star witness in Dennis Itumbi’s forgery case wants the court to allow him to withdraw from case following threats from DCI detectives.

According to Samwel Gateri, he was arrested on July 2 and the arresting officers forcibly seized his cellphones, national identity and other personal items.

In an application filed under urgency, Gateri noted that the officers threatened to have him dealt with at a high ranking security personnel in government if he declined to confess to knowing Itumbi and Deputy President personally.

“The officers thereafter told me that I was under arrest and that they would go ahead and execute me if I did not confirm that I had a telephone conversation with his excellency the deputy president and that Dennis Itumbi was my link with the DP,” Gateri said in the application.

After being held for more than 24 hours, Gateri was released but without his personal items which he wants returned.

He further noted that he is under intense pressure from the DCI officers who threatened him.

“I am currently under intense pressure since the officers threatened me and I have even faced an attempted kidnapping, therefore, my life is in danger,” he added.

Itumbi is was arrested in July in connection with a fake letter alleging a plot to assassinate DP Ruto.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku directed the matter to be mentioned on Tuesday without the appearance of the accused person.

