Woman Stabs Forms 3 Girl To Death Over Boyfriend Battle In Kisii

A woman has stabbed to death a form three girls to death over a fight for her boyfriend.

Police in Kisii County has launched a probe to pursue a woman who allegedly stabs a girl on Tuesday evening at Machengo Trading Center along the Migori-Kisii.

The North Kanyajouk Assistant Chief Joseph Nyamanga confirmed that the girl stabbed was a from three Students at Ayora Secondary School in Kisii County.

Read also: 11 People Arrested Impersonating KCSE Candidates in Kisii

The 20-year-old girl who is a resident of Toku Village in Rongo Sub-county had gone to Machengo trading center to usher in the new year with her friends when the alteration occurred

According to the area assistant chief, the girl died while being rushed to Tabaka Hospital in Kisii.

The man alleged to have accused is yet to be identified.