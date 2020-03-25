WORLD LIVE: Coronavirus Updates!

Coronavirus Cases

461,925

Recovered

113, 799

Deaths

20, 852

KENYA: Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Hits 28

The confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Kenya has reached 28 after president Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, March announced that three more cases had been confirmed.

However, the president announced that the first patient who was a 27-year-old woman had recovered fully 12 days after testing positive.

In a bid to fight the coronavirus, the government has announced its interventions which include Tax Relief, Paying off pending bills, Cash Transfer Program, Salary cuts, and a National Night Curfew.