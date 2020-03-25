DR Congo President`s Aide Dies Of Coronavirus

KRDTV has confirmed that the third person to die in DR Congo from the dreadful coronavirus is a human rights lawyers and the aide of President Felix Tshisekedi

The late, Jean-Joseph Mukedi wa Mulumba was the acting head of President Tshisekedi`s legal advisory team

Reports indicate that the lawyer was likely to contract Covid-19 from his medical trip to France

Mr. Mulumba has been a critical figure in DR Congo opposition politics and the human rights spectra.

He was known to be a close ally of the late veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshikedi who was the father of the incumbent president

The deceased used his profession to represent the opposition leader Moise Katumbi and others who opposed former President Joseph Kabila`s attempt to span his power in the office

A large section of the DR Congo nationals has described the death of Mukendi wa Mulumba as a big loss.

“He was one of the greats. His country, and the human rights movement, will miss him,” Rights activist Anneke Van Woudenberg wrote on Twitter

#DRC: So sad to hear of the death of Congolese human rights lawyer, Maitre Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba from #coronavirus. He was one of the greats. His country, and the #humanrights movement, will miss him. Rest in peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/FT2HzfOE6D — Anneke VanWoudenberg (@woudena) March 24, 2020

According to our previous reports, President Tshisekedi announced the closure of the country`s borders and isolated the capital, Kinshasa, where many cases of coronavirus have been reported.