Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Yet Another Building Collapses In Kinoo

By

Published

Kinoo Building Courtesy 1
Kinoo Building Courtesy 1

Kinoo residents have woken up in terror after a building that was under construction collapsed and leaned on another building.

The incident happened on Sunday 6th March midnight.

Kinoooo

Kinoo Building Photo courtesy

The fallen storey building has caused serious damage. The building was yet to be completed. No casualty has so far been reported after the incident.

The tenants on the next building have also evacuated from the building. The incident has raised questions all over on who will be blamed for the incident and if the government is fully aware of the incident.

This is not the first building to collapse in Kinoo area. Last year September, Five storey building that was under contraction collapsed. It had emerged that the building had not been approved by the National Construction Authority and had no proper foundation.

Also readMiami Building Collapse: Search Mission Halted Ahead Of Controlled Demolition

Nonetheless, the foundation was weak. The building developed cracks before going down. However, no one was injured as people escaped unhurt. There was no site supervisor according to the investigations done.

Most people have been dodging approvals especially greedy developers. If the National Construction Authority officials are not keen on approving such buildings, people’s life with always be in jeopardy.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019