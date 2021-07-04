Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Miami Building Collapse: Search Mission Halted Ahead Of Controlled Demolition

The planned controlled demolition of the rest of the building limits hopes for finding more survivors

By

Published

Building collapsed in Miami and 51 people uncounted
Building collapsed in Miami and 51 people uncounted

KDRTV NEWS: Search mission for the Miami building that collapsed on 24 June has been suspended ahead of controlled demolition of the rest of the building.

Reports indicate that teams will use explosives to bring down the rest of the building.

The decision to demolish the rest of the Champlain Towers South arrived following safety fears given an approaching storm.

So far, 21 bodies have been recovered, while 121 people are still missing.

READ ALSO: Philippines Military Plane Crashes With 92 People On Board

Since a few hours past the collapse of the building, no survivor has been found by the search and rescue crews.

However, the families of the missing persons were told in advance about the suspension of the search mission and planned controlled demolition, said Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine.

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive west coast of Florida on Tuesday hence the security concerns.

According to the mayor of the Surfside, Charles Burkett, the coming strong winds could bring down additional debris from the seemingly unstable structure and thus endangering the lives of rescuers.

“It was obvious that the building was a problem,” he said on Saturday, adding: “We agreed that the only solution for that problem was to eliminate it.”

The Mayor said that the controlled demolition could occur as early as Sunday and should be completed within days.

Though halt in rescue mission limits hope of finding more survivors, Levine said those latest developments:

“do not signify that we are no longer focused on search and rescue”.

“We will begin the search and rescue once again on any sections of the pile that are safe to access as soon as we’re cleared,” she said.

The mayor had signed the demolition order and initially said that it would be carried in late July.

READ ALSO: Japan Landslide: 20 Missing In Atami City Landslide

Plans of compensating the tower owners were not immediately clear: it is not established if the owners will be compensated or not.

The cause of the building collapse is not clear. However, the 2018 engineer report warned of crucial design flaws.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019