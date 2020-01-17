Exclusive -This is how you can exercise giving Your CHEATING Spouse a Second Chance.

One of the most difficult decisions you may have to make in your marriage is whether or not to give a cheating spouse a second chance. This decision is especially difficult when your spouse lied to you, manipulated you, made a fool out of you, or tried to cover up the affair.

But, what if your spouse is usually reliable and dependable? What if he/she regrets cheating and promises to be faithful? What if you’re convinced that the two of you do love one another? Everyone has their line in the sand—the one thing that is a deal-breaker. Only you know what that line in the sand is for you.

Infidelity doesn’t always mean a marriage is over, especially if your spouse is truly remorseful. In fact, true remorse is a big indicator that there is hope for the marriage, especially if you have been married a long time and have children together. But, both of you have to realize that your relationship will never be the same. You can’t just pretend like nothing ever happened. You both have a lot of hard work to do to make the marriage successful.

Before you give your spouse a second chance, it’s important to really think about all that is involved in repairing your marriage like healing from the pain, rebuilding trust, learning to be intimate again, and improving communication.

