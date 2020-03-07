My son got into bad company and started taking drugs when he joined high school that he was chased away

My 14-year-old son changed so much after joining a very prestigious national school. He had passed with flying colours and joined a top school in the country. I was a very proud parent because I knew his future was secured because everyone who had passed through that secondary school passed his KCSE and was able to join a good campus.

However, even before the first term was over, I was called by the headteacher and was told that my child was misbehaving and asked me to go get him. On reaching school, I found out that my son had gotten into the wrong company and was even using bhang and other drugs and also sneaking out of school.

He was given a three-week suspension and when I went at home with him, I tried talking to him to change and asked him to stop making the wrong friends. I did not want him to lose the chance of studying in that prestigious school. He went back to school after the suspension and a week later, I was given another call and asked to go get my son.

This time round, the headteacher was so angry at my son and he told me that he had suspended him for good since his intake of drugs was alarming. I tried begging the headteacher to give my son another chance but he said he would not since he had become a bad influence to other children.

I took my son home and I tried asking him what his problem was. I was really desperate because I knew no school would accept my son with the kind of bad influence that he had. I called my elder brother and told him of how my son had turned to drugs and bad company and he asked me to take him to Doctor Mugwenu who would help my son stop taking drugs and focus on his studies.

I called the doctor and after he heard my story, he asked me to see him together with my son in the day that followed. We went and he cast a spell that would make my son stop desiring the bad drugs and also focus on his studies. He also did another one to make the headteacher allow him again back to school.

After three days, I got a call from the principal who told me he would give my son another chance. He went back to school and since then, my son has been focusing in school and he was even given an award of the most improved student. I thank Doctor Mugwenu for helping my son to transform.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}