Our area MCA grabbed my father’s land and humiliated him before the whole community

My name is Wachira and three months ago, our area MCA crossed the line and grabbed my father’s land. The MCA sent his men to clear the maize that my father had planted and build new fences.

He said that the land was his and even accused my family of stealing the land which falsely lied that it belonged to him. When my father tried to seek audience with him so that he could explain to him that he took his land, he humiliated my father greatly.

“You are just a poor man, what are you trying to tell me? I do not talk to poor people so get out of my office,” the MCA told him in front of other village men.

I was in Nairobi by then and my father called me in distress and told me of what had transpired. He told me the ward rep had taken our land and even fenced it to bar him from accessing it. I was so furious and drove to Embu, our home, to deal with the matter.

I first went to the police station to report the matter and a day later, I learnt the MCA had bribed the officers and they therefore stopped pursuing the case. My father’s blood pressure rose due to the stress that he had gone through.

My wife called me and asked me if I had managed to solve the problem and told him how hard it was since the MCA was an influential person who was bribing everybody. My wife told me the best way to teach him a lesson would be to take him to Doctor Mugwenu who would teach him a lesson and make him return our shamba.

She sent me his number and I called him. I narrated to the doctor, the struggles the MCA took us through and he asked me to meet him the following day so that he could teach him a lesson. I met Doctor Mugwenu and he cast a spell of plagues to the MCA and his family so that he could be so much disturbed until he had no choice but to return our land.

A day after visiting Daktari, the MCA’s father got blood pressure similar to the one my father had. His body started getting weird wounds and all members of his family fell sick. Acoustic voices ordering him to return our shamba also plagued him.

He came the following day to our home and apologized for stealing our shamba. He said he was greatly trouble together with his family. We told him to pay us an extra KSh 200k for the humiliation he had taken my family through. He did so and also returned our land.

