Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

PRINCE PHILIP 1921-2021: Kenya will share the Queen’s loss  

Avatar

By

Published

KDRTV News New York- After 73 years of marriage and devotion, Queen Elizabeth has lost her husband and dear companion. 

The loss must be all the more unbearable for the Queen as it comes at the most personally painful period of her 69-year reign, battling accusations of royal racism from their grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. 

 

They were what we Kenyans would call cousins, both being great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria. By all accounts, theirs was a loving and supportive relationship that mostly withstood the stresses and perils that British royalty places on its senior members. The Queen most famously referred to Prince Philip as “her strength and stay”, and it was seen as a genuine expression of fondness. 

 

Kenyans, or at least those of us so disposed or old enough, have had a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth as she and Prince Philip were in Kenya, at Treetops in Nyeri, when she became Queen upon the death of her father King George VI on 6 February 1952. 

READ ALSO: Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

By coincidence, I had had the opportunity a day earlier of shaking her hand at State House (then Government House, the Governor’s Residence) as one of the Nairobi schools’ Boy Scouts troop leaders. I was 8 years old, a student at Government Indian Primary School. 

 

I am also moved by her loss as my own parents’ wonderful marriage lasted for 71 years. My father died a few months after my mother did in 2013. 

 

Most Kenyans are instinctively anti-royal, but some of us made an exception for British royalty as it is a Constitutional monarchy without executive power, and as it is also much loved and admired by most Britons. 

 

I am sure most of our hearts go out to Queen Elizabeth at this wrenching moment of loss and change for her. 

By Salim Lone,

Former Spokesman for Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021