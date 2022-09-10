Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

20 Heads Of State to Grace William Ruto’s Swearing In 

By

Published

63032442 401

President William Ruto

At Least 20 heads of states and 2500 VIPs are set to attend William Ruto’s inauguration on Tuesday September 13 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Saturday stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already making arrangements to accommodate the welfare of the foreign leaders.

“We will have limited invitations of 2,500 VIPs on the dais. We have confirmations from presidents and heads of states across Africa totalling 20 in number” 

“All the protocols associated with the visiting Heads of State leading by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already making plans,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho stated that they expect the stadium’s 60, 000 capacity to be completely full and advised Kenyans who will attend physically to be seated by 7 a.m.

To accommodate those who will not be able to enter the venue, an overflow space has already been established, complete with massive television screens.

“There is some space that we have that will accommodate overflow to the extent of 20,000. We will mount screens so that people who are in that space can also be able to follow the proceedings,” he added.

The venue’s gates will open at 4 a.m., with Kibicho assuring that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that there will be no problems.

Kibicho stated that the preparations, including the main podium expansion, would be finished by the end of business on Sunday.

” Arrangements for common pooling have been made to reduce the number of vehicles around the stadium. Vehicles chauffeuring the select VIPs will bear special stickers to enable traffic officers to identify them at the venue. The assumption committee has also adopted stringent security measures to manage the crowds.” He stated. 

Also Read: List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020