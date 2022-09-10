20 Heads Of State to Grace William Ruto’s Swearing In 

At Least 20 heads of states and 2500 VIPs are set to attend William Ruto’s inauguration on Tuesday September 13 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Saturday stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is already making arrangements to accommodate the welfare of the foreign leaders.

“We will have limited invitations of 2,500 VIPs on the dais. We have confirmations from presidents and heads of states across Africa totalling 20 in number”

“All the protocols associated with the visiting Heads of State leading by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already making plans,” Kibicho said.

Kibicho stated that they expect the stadium’s 60, 000 capacity to be completely full and advised Kenyans who will attend physically to be seated by 7 a.m.

To accommodate those who will not be able to enter the venue, an overflow space has already been established, complete with massive television screens.

“There is some space that we have that will accommodate overflow to the extent of 20,000. We will mount screens so that people who are in that space can also be able to follow the proceedings,” he added.

The venue’s gates will open at 4 a.m., with Kibicho assuring that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that there will be no problems.

Kibicho stated that the preparations, including the main podium expansion, would be finished by the end of business on Sunday.

” Arrangements for common pooling have been made to reduce the number of vehicles around the stadium. Vehicles chauffeuring the select VIPs will bear special stickers to enable traffic officers to identify them at the venue. The assumption committee has also adopted stringent security measures to manage the crowds.” He stated.

Also Read: List of Powerful Government Officials Who Opposed William Ruto’s Presidential Bid but Failed