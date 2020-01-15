22 Students Arrest Over Alleged Plans to Disrupt Wahome Event

(KDRTV)- More than 20 students have been detained in Murang`a county on Wednesday, January 15 for allegedly scheming to disrupt a meeting organized by Member of Parliament Alice Wahome

KDRTV can authoritatively report that more 22 students from a leading university in the country were arrested on allegations that they were hired to disrupt the said event

“The students were arrested in the morning after they were allegedly dropped at the event by rivals of the home MP. “After questioning by locals, it was established that none of them was from the area. They could not answer simple questions and this arose suspicion,” remarked our correspondent in the area

In a video that was shared by the Kenyans.co.ke, the Kandara MP faulted the act and blamed rival politicians as being behind the evil plans.

“I have information that Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, former MP Joshua Toro and a number of MCAs hatched the whole plan to disrupt today`s meeting “I have my own sources and I already have a list of more than 50 people who have been meeting in a hotel in Murang’a County, planning on how to bring me down. “Last month I had a conference at Kenol that was interrupted by the same people,” claimed Wahome.

The lawmaker went ahead and inspired leaders to stop engaging in disrupting public functions at their benefits

“Last night I received information that there would be disruptions organised by four groups. “The form one students and the parents need the money. Why would anyone think that they can disrupt such an event, denying needy parents and students the chance to benefit?” she wondered.

We confirmed that after the students were arrested, they were locked up in CDF offices before they were handed over to the police

On the same note. Muranga Woman Representative denied allegations that she part of the team that planned to disrupt the event