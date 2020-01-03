Shameless Woman! Raila Man Fires Back at Alice Wahome

(KDRTV) – Kandara MP Alice Wahome is a shameless woman who cannot even pronounce the name Raila and keeps saying Laila, ODM Director of Communication Phillip Etale has claimed.

Etale was responding to the MP’s rant on Sunday, in which she accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of plotting to remain in power together with President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2022 elections.

“Raila Odinga is his (Uhuru) new political mercenary for hire, and the BBI itself, the BBI report is the special purpose vehicle heading to the route that has been suggested by Murathe, Atwoli and Beth Mugo,” she said.

Former Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Nominated Jubilee Senator Beth Mugo have separately asked President Uhuru not to retire in 2022 because he is too young. Murathe recently said Uhuru is open to go for the Prime Minister’s post.

“Nothing stops the President, as the leader of Jubilee, to head the government as the Executive Prime Minister as long as the party remains the largest in Kenya,” Murathe said on December 30.

But Etale has blasted Wahome for dragging Raila into the Jubilee wrangles. He reminded the MP of how she assaulted an IEBC Returning Officer in 2017 because the officer was not from her tribe.

“Alice Wahome: is she the shameless woman who frogmarched an IEBC Returning Officer because he couldn’t speak her language. FYI Alice, my boss is called RAILA, not that thing LAIRA you keep calling him every day you open your foul mouth,” Etale said on Twitter.

However, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna praised Wahome, saying she has seen the light.

“Don’t attack Alice Wahome. Remember that Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, Pio Pinto Gama and Achieng’ Oneko made Jomo Kenyatta HEAD OF STATE before the latter became a despot. That Matiba and Rubia were Kenyatta’s co-thieves before they joined the struggle,” Miguna said.

