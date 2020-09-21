A Naughty Kenyan Appreciates Raila’s Handsomeness After Looking At This Photo

(KDRTV) – There is never a dull moment in Kenya. Everything that happens is quickly turned into a meme to make people have some comic relief. Photos of popular personalities are normally the best when coming up with such content.

So there is this old photo of Raila Odinga that was taken during the 2019 African Union Summit. Raila and his son Raila Odinga Junior were part of the delegation that attended the AU summit in Niger where African leaders had gathered to discuss the African Continental Free Trade Area. There were leaders from all over the continent.

But as we all know, the ODM leader has a thing for Nigerians, or is it the Nigerians that have a thing for him? He decided to take a random photo with some attendees among them, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who is the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In the photo was another member of the Nigerian delegation that looked unbothered.

A naughty Kenyan unearthed the photo and made a meme out of it saying, “Leo ndio nimejua Raila is handsome.” He is definitely implying that the presidential hopeful looks way better than the two members of the Nigerian delegation captured in the photo. Check out the meme below;

Other Kenyans were quick to comment on the meme and here is a section of them;

Tina Kay said, “Their pockets are damn handsome I believe sura achia slay queen Angel Davopy ama vipi?”

Evana Deon Deola exclaimed, “😂😂😂😂😂wah! Nigerian politicians!”

Irene Rachel, “Mimi hawa wakiniita naeza itika kweli kweli…”

Cellyner Lucy wrote, “😂😂😂😂, Beauty falls in the eyes of the beholder, someone correct my comment,🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

